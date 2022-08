Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular telly shows that has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its drama. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans entertained by adding high-voltage drama to their show. The romantic drama starring Ayesh Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and in the main roles. The actors have been trending on social media after the makers announced an eight-year leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING upcoming twists: Sai takes away Pakhi's child; latter attempts suicide

The channel released a new promo where Sai and Pakhi's characters have undergone a transformation. The video is captioned as, "Kuchh saal baad, badal gaye hain parivaar ke roop. Magar kis parivaar mein basti hai Virat ki jaan?" Ayesha will be seen donning stylish sarees with sleeveless blouses. Ayesha aka Sai will reside in a new place with her daughter without Virat. While, on the other hand Virat will live with his son and Pakhi who seems to have replaced Sai in the Chavan house. In the promo, Virat is seen buying a doctor's set and a car for his kids. However, makers are all set to shock fans with their upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THESE 5 TV shows took a 5-year leap to boost sinking TRPs

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Sai and Virat will live separately after the eight-year leap and fans are unhappy with their separation. There are reports that Ribbhu Mehra’s track from the show has been kept on hold. Yes, you read that right. Actor Ribbu entered the show as a D.M Harish Vyas. Audiences will not be able to see his character in the future tracks of the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING twists: Virat to bring home Pakhi; Sayi to leave Chavan Niwas and deliver a baby girl?