The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to get the attention of everyone. The show has become the number one show along with Anupamaa on the TRP charts. It has Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the leading roles. The story is witnessing many twists and turns that are leaving many fans intrigued. The current story track is about Virat being furious with Sai as she kept him away from their daughter Savi. Meanwhile, he is married to Pakhi but his focus is on Sai and Savi. In a recent episode, he warned Sai and stated that he will take Savi away from her. Sai broke down and lost her cool.

On social media, SaiRat fans are furious with Virat. They are calling out the arrogance of Virat and Chavan family and mentioning that it is high time that Sai takes a stand to show them their 'damn place'. Fans are angry and are calling Virat a bad husband.

tbvh, Sai deserves this humiliation. It's Sai who always forgives him easily

She had her chances against him when he misused his power, but she did nothing

Even now, if she doesn't take any legal action against him, she will be responsible for her misery#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) November 27, 2022

Agreed! She needs to show him his damn place. He needs to be humiliated along with his family. I hate the arrogance in that "man." #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein #GHKKPM https://t.co/BFZ60rYWgW — JUST4FUN (@RANDOM_TWEET_ER) November 27, 2022

Virat doesn't deserve his daughter. I hope Sai shows him and his family their damn place. I want the law to restrict when Virat can see his daughter. I hope Sai destroys their false arrogance. #GHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — JUST4FUN (@RANDOM_TWEET_ER) November 27, 2022

I don't know who needs to hear this but Virat is a shitty husband. Spineless husband that couldn't stand up for his wife against his cruel and mentally abusive family. #GHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — JUST4FUN (@RANDOM_TWEET_ER) November 27, 2022

Virat calling Sai a third person when he never called out Pakhi in front of his family and Sai when she used to interfere in their marriage. Disgusting Virat. Praying that he should never ever get to meet Savi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Krutika Vishwanath (@krutika26051991) November 27, 2022

The story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is only going to get interesting from hereon. Stay tuned.