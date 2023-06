Ulka Gupta, who began her acting career at a young age, has won many hearts with her last television show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. After the show ended, there were reports about her playing the lead in one of the top serials, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which has Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, and Neil Bhatt in leading roles currently. In a recent interview with an online portal, Ulka addressed these reports and also spoke about her upcoming projects and how Jhansi Ki Rani was a life-altering show for her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Do you want to see Fahmaan Khan, Ulka Gupta as the new lead couple of the show? Vote Now

When asked about her involvement in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ulka stated that she had met the producer but couldn't confirm anything yet since it's just in the pipeline. She has been approached by them, but there is no confirmation yet, as per a report on Pinkvilla. After Banni Chow Home Delivery went off-air, Ulka decided to be open to anything that comes her way. She is in talks for a movie on OTT and has been approached for serials as well. She is choosy about what to take up next because she enjoys doing titular roles that make an impact on young women.

Ulka is busy grooming herself and learning a new language, Nepali. She is also working on weight training and dance. Talking about her role as Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi Ki Rani, Ulka expressed her joy that the show is still fresh in people's minds. She was very young when she got the opportunity to play the role and was/still is lucky that somebody who aspires to act got to play such an impactful character.

Jhansi Ki Rani changed Ulka's life tectonically. It showed her that even young child actors could have a bigger contribution to a show. The makers continued with Ulka as the grown-up character since the audience loved it and it changed her career because initially, she was meant to be only for 50 episodes, and then it went on to be for around 200 episodes.

Ulka Gupta is open to new opportunities and is selective about the roles she takes up. Her role as Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi Ki Rani was a turning point in her career, and she is grateful for the experience.