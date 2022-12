The upcoming twist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to leave everyone in a huge shock. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is going to take a very dramatic twist in the story and one that will leave the fans in shock. Until now, we have seen how Pakhi's insecurities are increasing day by day. It was the last straw for her when she was Virat saving Sai and giving her CPR. Pakhi is devastated upon seeing the same and wants to end her life. The bus in which she was, falls down. Pakhi went missing but was found by Sai and saved by her. Yet, Pakhi's insecurities are still rising high. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh mocked at first couple appearance, Mohit Raina debunks split with wife rumours and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi berates Virat; latter gets advice from Ashwini

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) maintaining her distance from Virat. She is heartbroken and believes that Virat (Neil Bhatt) picked Sai over her and that she has no standing in his life. She will not let him touch or care for her despite being in pain. When Sai visits Chavan Nivas on Vinayak's phone call, Virat asks her to leave as he does not wants to add to Pakhi's misery. Later, Ashwini asks Virat to dedicate his life to Pakhi.

Check out the latest promo video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Virat marries Pakhi; leaving Sai heartbroken

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Vinayak calling Savi. He tells them that there is a Puja happening at their place. He shows them the whole scenario. Virat takes the opportunity to mend things with Pakhi. He promises to be by her side. Pakhi asks him to promise her that he will give her all her rights as a wife. Virat takes pheras and promises to give her all the rights as a wife. Sai, who watches it all is heartbroken and cries. The promo is trending in TV News right now.

This is indeed a very shocking twist. Will Virat really go through the ritual and accept Patralekha as his wife? What will Sai do after seeing Virat and Pakhi together?