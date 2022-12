Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to see another major drama taking place. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been having a lot of interesting twists and turns in the show and makers are going to spice up the drama in the upcoming week. The promo of the same has been dropped and it is as interesting as it looks. SaiRat fans will certainly look forward to the big twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Niti Taylor and more TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twist

The channel dropped the new Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo on the Instagram handle a couple of minutes ago. And it is going viral in Entertainment News right now. It begins with a constable giving Virat some files that were piling up the dust on the shelf. For the unversed, Virat has decided to look into the case of the bus accident years ago after which he thought that Sai and Vinu were dead. Virat came across Niyati and her husband Swapnil who were involved in the accident as well. From them, Virat (Neil Bhatt) learned about a baby and a mother and Virat believes it to be Vinu and Sai (Ayesha Singh).

Virat to learn about Vinayak's truth while tragedy befalls Pakhi

After getting his hands on the case files, Virat makes some connections and learns about the child being alive. He concludes that Vinayak is Sai and his child. However, soon after, he gets a call from Pakhi's doctor who gives him a bad news. She tells him that Pakhi can never conceive. It seems the accident hurt her badly. At the same time, Sai comes and asks Virat about the hospital records and Vinayak's identity.

Check out the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo video here:

What do you think will happen next? Will Virat tell Sai the whole truth? Or Will Virat hide the truth from Sai? It's sure gonna rile up all the fans of the show.