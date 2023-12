Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's episodes are getting interesting with each passing day. The storyline and plot of the show are gaining a lot of attention these days. The show has managed to rank in the top 5 most watched TV list. The makers are trying to spice up the current plot and are adding various twists and turns to the show. In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan gets to know that Reeva was forced to leave him on blackmail grounds. Swati tells Ishaan that Reeva never wanted to part ways with him and always loved him. Swati had warned Reeva to commit suicide if she did not come with her. Ishaan regrets the way he insulted Reeva and remembers how she had promised him to always love Ishaan. He decides to get married to Reeva. Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Virat 'chuha' and 'spineless' after he supports Pakhi over Sai

Ishaan remembers he has to reach Ramtek to feliciate Savi for her brave work and little does he know that his life will change. Ishaan comes to pray Saci, but due to Samrudh, the two will fall into danger. Samruddh attacks the family as he wants to marry Savi. He will be seen kidnapping Savi in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Samruddh will force Savi to forcefully marry her. Well, history is going to repeat itself in Ishaan and Savi's life. Surekha who is critically ill does not want Savi to snatch Ishaan from her just like Isha. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai wins hearts with her emotional performance; fans call her unstoppable

Ishaan showers his love on Isha and this leaves Surekha shocked. She soon suffers a panic attack. Surekha emotionally blackmailed Ishaan and told him to marry Reeva. Ishaan cannot deny her wish and gets compelled to marry Reeva. He does not want to hurt Akka Saheb and agrees to fulfill her wish. Ishaan who has deep feelings for Savi will be seen getting married to her after Samruddh kidnaps her. What will happen next?