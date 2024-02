Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are in for some major twists. In the coming days, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) decides to bring home Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and introduces her as his wife to the Bhosle family. Everyone is left shell-shocked. He will also tell Reeva (Sumit Singh) to leave the house much to the shock of everyone. Savi will be disheartened seeing all this. She will tell Ishaan that his decision has ruined the lives of both the girls. But Yashwant will tell her to stay back in the house. Ishaan does not want to send Savi back to the hostel as Samrudh is out of jail. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan aka Shakti Arora wins over IshVi fans for his loyalty towards Savi [Check Reactions]

Akka Saheb to make life hell for Savi

Now, Akka Saheb (Nandani Tiwary) will become the No.1 villain in the life of Savi. She will decide to make life hell for Savi so that she decides to exit the Bhosle family. She is shocked to see the intensity of Ishaan's love for Savi. In the mean time, Ishaan will go through a lot of conflict caught between Savi and Reeva. He will fall asleep in a bath tub and will doze off almost leading to him being drowned.

On the show, Ishaan and Savi are married due to a twist of fate. Savi has plans to pursue the civil services and was not keen to marry. However, the two tied the knot due to Harinee, her sister who just came out of coma.