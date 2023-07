Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva's wedding get final, and we see Ishaan's father talk with pictures of Ishaan's mother about how finally his son is going to get married. On the other side, we see Ninad play his piano after a long time, and all the family members got emotional to see that. because Savi is now going to get married. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will decide to get married because of her family's happiness. Later on, we see a romantic moment between Reeva and Ishaan. But Ishaan really misses his mother. Now we have to wait to see the twists and turns of how Ishaan and Savi will reunite. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi's wedding is cancelled; Will her in-laws reveal what they think about Savi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist