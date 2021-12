In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) weeps buckets thinking about Virat (Neil Bhatt). She prays to Lord Ganesha to keep him safe. Her condition worries everyone. Bhavani tells her that she is the wife of an IPS officer, and she has to be brave knowing how the profession. She tells her to stay strong. Sai says there is nothing wrong in crying and venting one's emotions. Ashwini thinks that she will start loving Virat as a husband once he is back from there. She gives reassurance to her and also repairs her mangalsutra. Samrat tells her to call the DIG. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Major Twist: Virat spends a night away from home; Sai QUESTIONS him about Shruti

On the other hand, Virat will meet Shruti and tell her about Sada's death. He says that he is aware of their unborn child. In the mean time, she is being seen as a traitor by the others in their camp. Virat tells Shruti that Sada and he were friends since college. He says he wanted to do something for society, but ended up like this. Virat takes Shruti to Nagpur and she is looking for a place to stay. They book a hotel room under the name of Mr and Mrs Chavan. Later, he decides to take her to his residence.