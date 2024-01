Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has captivated the audience attention. In the upcoming episode, Ishaan reveals to his fiancée Reva and his family that he has already married Savi at Harini's request. Reva is shocked and initially refuses to believe him, but when Ishaan shows them a video of his wedding with Savi, everyone is surprised to learn that he is indeed married to her. Reva slaps Ishaan and walks away with her mother, while Reva's mother warns the Bhosle family that they will be responsible if anything happens to her daughter. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ishaan, Savi's marriage truth revealed; Reeva slaps the former for betraying her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

When Ishaan reveals to Reva that he has already married Savi, the former loses her cool. She initially refuses to believe Ishaan thinking that her would-be husband is playing a prank. However when Ishaan shows a video of taking nuptial vows with Savi the whole family along with Reva is shocked to know that Ishaan has indeed married her. Reva slaps Ishaan and cries profusely. Reva's mother blasts the Bhosle family and warns them if her daughter does anything to herself they will be the one to be blamed for. Reva then walks off with her mother.

In the upcoming episodes, it is reported that Ishaan will lose his memory and will only remember his recent marriage with Savi. He won't recognize his family or even Reva. The family is waiting for Ishaan to recover, but they don't know that there are bigger problems ahead. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds from here. Will Ishaan accept his marriage with Savi wholeheartedly since he only remembers her? Will Savi stay with Ishaan at the Bhosale house? Stay tuned to find out!