Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows for Star Plus. We know that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) has got Savi (Bhavika Sharma) home after he married her. But slowly, Savi will discover that Reeva (Sumit Singh) and he were supposed to marry. She asks Ishaan why did he marry her in that case. She will blame him for the issues being faced by Reeva and her. She will decide to leave the house. But Yashwant will accept their marriage. He will bring her back home to the Bhosle House. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

On the other hand, Savi is feeling very guilty about how Reeva's life has been affected. Fans want Ishaan's parents and Savi to live together. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reveals if the love triangle of Ishaan, Reeva, Savi's will remind fans of SaiRat and Pakhi's saga [Exclusive]

Ishaan to die in a bathtub

It seems in the coming days, Ishaan will have a huge mental dilemma. He will be afraid of letting Savi move out of the Bhosle House. It seems Samrudh is out of jail. Savi married Ishaan for the sake of Harinee. She is still in a coma and her state is critical. The love triangle of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will begin now. Shakti Arora confirmed that the show will live upto its title and not disappoint fans.

The new season with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is also getting a lot of love. Fans are hoping that there will not be bigamy as it was shown in season one. The performances are being loved as well.