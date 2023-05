Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) getting married, but Sai is still thinking about why she suffered so much when she knows that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and she cannot forget each other. As we also see, Satya will also remember Girija, and he will also decide to never forget her. Will they forget their past and move on with their lives? On the other side, we see that when Virat gets conscious, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) starts confronting Virat, saying that whatever he did to her was the same as what Sai did to him. Virat tells Pakhi that he cannot forget Sai, so Pakhi decides to leave everything and signs the divorce papers, and she goes away forever. Sai tells Savi that she is getting married to Satya. We will see if Savi accepts Satya as a father or not.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a major twist when Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) finally leaves the Chavan family. On the other side, Sai (Ayesha Singh) takes Savi into her house, and Bhavani( Kishori Shahne) gets angry because she does not want to see her granddaughter in Sai's house, so she takes the help of Mahila Morcha and goes to Satya's house.

Pakhi leaves Virat and Chavan family

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Bhavani and Amba get to meet each other, and this is the twist when this Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin story takes a new turn. When Satya and Amba's past is finally revealed in front of everyone because we saw in the previous episode that Bhavani and Amba are sisters and Satya is the child of Amba and the late Nagesh Chavan, this truth will change every equation of Sai's relationship. Sai is running from her past, and once again it finds its way into her present.