Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current plot involves Virat (Neil Bhatt) panicking and closing all the doors and windows to make sure Sai does not leave Chavan Nivas. Sai (Ayesha Singh) explains that if she goes, then everything will be fine. But Virat and the Chavan family do not want Sai to leave. Let us see if she goes alone or if she takes Savi with her. On the other hand, Virat announces that he is going to divorce Pakhi. Listening to this Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) crying unconsolably and moves from there. Virat is stuck between his love and responsibility; he does not understand what to do. On the other side, Pakhi gives him a stern warning that she is not going to give him a divorce. Now we will see what the future of Virat and Pakhi is.

Sai want to move on

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi ( Aishwarya Sharma )convincing Sai that if she marries another man, Virat (Neil Bhatt ) will return to her because of Pakhi's condition. Sai will be ready to marry. It might be possible that Pakhi will know about Dr. Satya's condition, which his Aai told him. This may be the reason Pakhi will talk to Sai and convince her that she should marry Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora). Will Virat ever come back to Pakhi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting number 3 on the TRP list because viewers are bored of this whole drama Virat, Pakhi, and Sai's love story. Now they want a fresh love story, which is why they are waiting for the upcoming track in which we see Dr. Satya and Sai get married. And the major twist started when Dr. Satya and Sai started falling in love with each other