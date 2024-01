Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the leading shows. After Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's drama came to an end, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora took over the show as leads. Bhavika plays the role of Saavi who is Virat and Sai's daughter, the characters that were played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see that the Bhosale parivaar is getting all ready for Ishaan's wedding with Reeva. But he drops a major bomb stating that he cannot take the saat pheras as he is already married to Savi. Now, in the upcoming episode, we shall see major drama unfolding in Bhosale house. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma meets Aria Sakaria aka Choti Savi; fans go 'aww' after watching their adorable video

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan, Savi, Reeva to live together in the Bhosle house; makers finally kickstart the love triangle

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming updates

In a recent episode, we see that Ishaan and Savi are attacked by goons. Savi gets injured and Ishaan rushes her to the hospital. He forgets about his injuries and starts stressing for Savi. Now, Saavi and Ishaan have marked their entry into the Bhosale. It was quite a dramatic one as Ishaan brought Savi in her arms. Surprisingly or not, Reeva will also stay in the Bhosale house. It will be Surekha who will convince her to stay in the Bhosale house even though Ishaan will be against it. Then a tragic event will take place. A chandelier will come crashing down separating Ishaan and Savi. It will be Reeva who will go running towards Ishaan and hug him asking him whether he is okay. Soon Savi will get to know that Reeva and Ishaan were going to get married. She will then decide to leave the Bhosale mansion. It will be Ishaan who will then ask her to stay back. He will ask her to say for her own safety and even for the image of the Bhosale family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is having a blast in London; check photo dump from her vacation diary [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Check out the list of TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

What will happen next?

Meanwhile, he will take a stand for Savi and go against his mother. Surekha will ask Ishaan to leave Savi and marry Reeva as her the plan. But, he will refuse to do so. Surekha will then promise Reeva that she will get her married to Ishaan anyhow. It remains to be seen what happens next.