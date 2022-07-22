Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin UPCOMING TWIST: Sai aka Ayesha Singh to help Virat in exposing fraud Harish Vyas

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows in the country starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Neil plays Virat Chavan to Ayesha Singh's Sai Joshi whereas Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in the popular TV show. The makers have planned new twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, to boost the TRPs and the ratings. Recently, Ribbhu Mehra entered the show as DM Harish Vyas. Let's check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik is not the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma gets trolled and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

The latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi becoming the surrogate for Sai and Virat's child. Sai had been against it but Pakhi manipulated the surrogate, Geeta, and turned the surrogate herself. She wants to get closer to Virat now more than ever and is leaving no stone unturned in doing so. On the other hand, Sai has learned about the complications of Pakhi's pregnancy and even confronted her about the same. Pakhi gets furious at Sai. Elsewhere, in Virat's professional life, a new person makes an entry. He is none other than DM Harish Vyas. It seems he is the one who'll bring some major twist to SaiRat's life.

Sai to expose fraud Harish along with Virat?

Sai aka Ayesha Singh has helped Virat aka Neil Bhatt a lot of times before. And she will yet again join hands at bringing down a criminal like DM Harish Vyas. Ribbhu Mehra has joined the cast as Harish in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ribbhu plays the district magistrate. His character has a lot of layers and shades. Moving ahead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see the Police force trying to find out the criminals and the fraudsters in high-level positions of government employees. The police are unaware of Harish being one of them. As per the buzz online, Sai is the one who knows about Harish Vyas's evil ways and intentions. She will help Virat in exposing his fraud in front of everyone.