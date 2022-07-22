Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin UPCOMING TWIST: Sai aka Ayesha Singh to help Virat in exposing fraud Harish Vyas

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) will join hands in exposing DM Harish Vyas (Ribbhu Mehra) who is a fraud. Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist below: