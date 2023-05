Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: The current track shows that Sai (Ayesha Singh) reaches school for PTM and while Savi is 1st in class, Vinayak gets less marks because of his family issues. Let's see if Sai can get Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) out of it or not. On the other side, Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets jealous to see the bond between Satya and Savi (Aria Sarkaria), and he starts again fighting with Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) This time, Sai stands in support of her husband and tries to make Virat understand that he should stay away from Dr Satya, take care of his family, and also find Pakhi. Later, we can see Sai put a newspaper ad on Pakhi, asking her to come home and save her child. Will Pakhi come or not? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai fights for Satya with Virat after he manhandles him for snatching his daughter Savi; netizens call the scene an absolute comfort

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Dr. Satya arranges a small party for his colleagues because their wedding happened in a hurry. Later, we can see that Sai will forget everything and start her life with Satya. On the other hand, Amba wants Satya and Sai to go on a honeymoon. Will Satya and Sai agree to this or not? It might be possible, but as everybody knows, this wedding is without any commitments. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 or pregnancy? Aishwarya Sharma addresses rumours on why she quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai and Satya start their family life

In the future episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a major turn in which Satya and Amba fight because of his rights, as Sai confronts Amba about everything. We will also see in the upcoming episodes that Amba tells all about her past, which relates to Bhavani, because of Bhavani's future, Amba did not reveal Satya's father's name. If Amba had said his name, then a storm would have come into Bhavani's life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh does not bond well with co-stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? Actress breaks silence