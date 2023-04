Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: The Tv show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting very interesting as Sai (Ayesha Singh) announces her marriage to the Chavan family. Bhavani (Kishori Shahne) apologized to Sai for whatever Virat (Neil Bhatt) did, but Sai knows her. She clearly stated that she was the one who instigated Virat because of Bhavani's support. Virat did everything wrong for Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) Sai and his children. Later, we can see that Amba ji is strictly against Satya and Sai's marriage. Amba Ji remembers her past and how her husband chose his first wife and his children. She suffers a lot because of the man she loved; he is a married man. Let's see if Dr. Satya Adhikari will go against his mother or marry Sai. We will see the Chavan family request Sai to not go, as they understand Sai's importance in their lives. Sai decides to take Savi back to her house. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: SaiYa fans over the moon as Satya agrees to marry Sai; say 'Karma is real' for Virat [VIEW TWEETS]

Sai decides to marry Dr.Satya

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) does not allow Sai to take Savi with her as he is also the father of Savi. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will call the NGO women to take Savi back. The NGO women instantly come in front of Virat Chavan, but Virat will use his power to take her daughter. It might be possible that Virat will file a custody case because he cannot live with his daughter. Let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the coming episode of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the story will take a new direction where Ambaji will learn about Sai's past and that she is the ex-daughter-in-law of Bhavani. Seeing this, she will agree for Satya and Sai's marraige, and now we will see how Ambaji Ji uses Sai against Bhawani, which might be possible in the coming episode of Dr. Satya and Sai's marraige. Will Virat ever understand his mistakes?