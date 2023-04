Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Major twist: Sai left Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Chavan Niwas as she did not want to come between Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat. In the recent episode, we see that Vianyak (Tanmoy Rishi) gets hurt and injures his leg while on the stairs, and Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) informs Sai about Vinayak’ condition. He needs Sai. Dr. Satya informs then informs his Aai that he is going to get her daughter-in-law, and the major twist is that Bavani (Kishori Shahane) is Ammaji's sister. Dr Satya is all set to lay down his feeling in front of Aai; later, we see Pakhi and Virat fighting because of Sai. Also Read - Harshad Arora as Dr Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee: Handsome hunks from TV who are ruling hearts

Ammaji-Bhavani's relationship exposed

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a super dramatic turn where we will see that Sai messaging Virat (Neil Bhatt ) and asking him to meet once before she meets Vinayak. She wants to talk about his behaviour. On the othe, Savi is also getting very angry with her father as she knows everything and says that her father should go to Vinayak and Pakhi. Let us wait and see how Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma ) advises Sai (Ayesha Singh ) to marry another man, because if Sai does not marry another man, Virat will never stay with Pakhi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Show is getting low ratings because viewers are not finding any interesting scenes; they all want Satya and Sai's marriage to begin soon. Then it might be possible that this show will again take a good turn because Virat's craziness for Sai will get worse day by day. Viewers know that Satya and Sai's sweet nok jhok bond and their friendship can slowly turn into love. And also Bhavani and Ammaji's past is going to take an interesting turn. Let's see if Bhavani will accept her sister or not.