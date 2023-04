Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally, Dr Sai (Ayesha Singh) asks Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) to marry her. However, Dr Satya will make her realize that Virat (Neil Bhatt) loves her a lot. He suggests she calm herself and her mind and then take a decision. But later, Sai goes by her instincts and tells her decision to Satya. Eventually, Dr Satya agrees and says that they both were perfect for each other. He says that they are perfect because they both want a partner who has no commitments. Later, we see that Dr Satya reaches his house with Sai to announce their marriage. Let's see if his family will accept it or not, knowing that she is the mother of two children. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Virat to get self-destructive like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his marriage proposal? SHOCKING poll results

Will Virat use his power to take Savi into his life?

In the upcoming track of Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see the track of Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai's wedding. It seems he will marry Sai (Ayesha Singh) against the wishes of his family. Later, we will see Sai reaching Chavan Niwas to take Savi with her. She tells everyone that she is going to get married to her colleague, Dr Satya. Everyone makes Sai realise that this is not the best decision of her life, as Savi will suffer while adjusting to her new life. We will also see that the Chavan family stops Sai from taking Savi with her. Hence, Sai takes the help of the NGO which fights for women's rights. Later, we will see all the NGO women standing at the door of the Chavan family to teach the Chavans a lesson. Let's see if they manage to help Sai or not. Will Virat (Neil Bhatt) use his power to take Savi into his life?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Dr Satya and Sai getting married. Later, when Amba Bai learns about Sai and that Sai is the ex-daughter-in-law of Bhavani (Kishori Shahane), she decides to accept Sai. It seems Amba Bai plans to use Sai against Bhavani. The upcoming tracks in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be very interesting. Dr Satya's past will also be revealed in front of Sai. Who will Sai choose: her husband or her ex-family?