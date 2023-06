Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) come to talk with Virat (Neil Bhatt) and tell him all the truth about why Sai married him. He also told Virat that Sai (Ayesha Singh)and he were made for each other. Finally, we see that Sai and Virat are going to reunite. Well, Satya has a big heart. He also loves Sai, but because of her love, Satya will decide to sacrifice, but Virat clearly tells him that Sai will not choose him because Sai always chooses her responsibility. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Virat once again try to get his love back? Later on, we see that Vinayak also wants to go and live with Sai and Savi once again, and we see that Vinayak will suffer because of Sai. Well, let's see if Sai and Virat family will reunite or not. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back at number 2; Anupamaa continues to rule charts [Check TOP 10 TV Shows]

SaiRat love will always be memorable to the viewers

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Satya reached the airport to take off for Germany, and we may see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) will also go to confess his feelings to Sai later on we will see all the Chavan family and Adhikari family also reach the airport, and finally, we see the reunion of Sai and Virat and also that Sai, Satya (Harshad Arora), and Virat go for the treatment of Satya, where we see the terrorist fit bomb in flight, and we see bomb blasts and they finally die in the plane crash. The story track of Sai, Satya, and Virat end and also we see SaiRat love will always be memorable to the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we might see Ulka Gupta, Fahman Khan, and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles. It's possible that Bhavika Sharma will play the role of Savi, who is now a police inspector, and Fahman Khan will play the role of Vinayak, who is now a doctor. We may see that Savi will take her position and decide to find out about the murders of her Aai Baba.