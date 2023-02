The Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top shows. It stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the leading roles. The story is about Virat (Neil) and Sai (Ayesha) being in love but then there is an entry of the third person Pakhi (Aishwarya). Due to crazy twists and turns, Virat is now married to Pakhi. The storyline is about Sai wanting to have custody of their son Vinu but Pakhi is not willing to let go. Now, there is going to be another twist. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]

In the previous episodes, we saw how Virat expresses his love for Sai while crying in Church. Bhavani sees it and she decides that she will bring Virat and Sai together. She makes a plan with Savi who is extremely excited to go and stay in Chavan house with family. Sai is unaware of it. She gets angry and yells at Savi. Now, finally, Sai will agree to go and stay in the Chavan house under one roof with Virat and Pakhi. But she will have her terms and conditions.

In the new pre-cap, we see that Virat brings Sai to the Chavan house. She keeps her condition and says that nobody will stop her from spending time with Vinu. She should be allowed to meet him and take him out whenever she wants. She also says that she is starting a new life and it should be on her terms. Virat says, 'Manjoor Hai'. In flow, Sai says that it is quite easy for him to say that without thinking. And then what will happen when someone else will enter her life. He says, 'manjoor hai' but realises what she said. Jealousy appears on his face.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap below:

How will Pakhi react when Sai enters Chavan house? It's just going to be interesting.