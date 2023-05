Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) finally moves on and gets married to Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora). On the other side, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets drunk and comes with the priest to perform Sai's death anniversary pooja, as he believes that Sai is dead. We see the Chavan family get very upset to see Virat's condition. We see that Sai is also thinking only of Virat. On the other hand, Ambaji clearly told Sai that she should forget her past and only remember that Satya is her present. Let's see what the upcoming tracks bring with so many twists in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt couldn't control his tears as an emotional Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi bid adieu to the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming show of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that the Satya(Harshad Arora) family decorates Satya's room, but Satya is still in his past, just as Sai (Ayesha Singh) also lives in her past. We will see in the upcoming episode that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will leave Chavan Niwas, as she knows Virat (Neil Bhatt) does not want her as a life partner, so she leaves. On the other side, we can see Bhavani reach Amba's house to get back her granddaughter, Savi. Let's see what happens when Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and Amba come to each other

Sai again stand in front of Bhavani

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show takes a major turn, which ruins the Chavan family as Bhavani's past will be revealed soon in front of everyone that Satya is the child of the Chavan family. Let's wait to see if the Chavan family will accept Dr. Satya or not. Will Sai again stand in front of Bhavani? What will Virat do when he knows that Dr. Satya is his stepbrother? So many questions arise in viewers' minds. This mystery will be revealed soon in the show Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.