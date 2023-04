Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) finally decides to marry Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora). On the other side, Dr. Satya's family is against his marriage; let's see if Dr. Satya will convince them or not. Later, we can see that Sai once again treats Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) and tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) not to make a scene. Sai takes the help of NGO women to take Savi (Aria Sarkaria) with her. Later, we can see Virat tell her that she will one day return to him. Sai and Savi said bye to everyone, and Ashwini gave blessings to Sai and Savi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and other TV shows where the second love trope caught audiences' imagination

Will Virat again plan against Dr Satya?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the major twist when Virat (Neil Bhatt) calls Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) to meet him. Let's see what Virat will do: will he kill Dr. Satya or make him understand about his love? Let's wait for the upcoming track. In the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we can see that when Ambaji ji knows everything about Sai,(Ayesha Singh) including that she is the ex-daughter-in-law of her sister Bhavani (Kishori Shahane), she will decide to take revenge on her sister, as she always told her that Ambaji never set family goals.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

As we will see in future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a major twist comes when Sai knows that she wants to cut off all relations with the Chavan family, but the past has already linked her with the Chavan family as Ambaji and Bhavani's past again trouble Sai as she is the daughter-in-law of Ambaji ji.