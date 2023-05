Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) and all their family go to the Kuldevi temple to take blessings. We can see Satya now feels for Sai, and they looked perfect for each other. The Chavan family misses Savi. Once again, we can see Ashwini and Bhavani (Kishori Shahne) starting to fight for Savi; later, we can see that because Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) leaves the Chavan family, Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) is not talking to Virat (Neil Bhatt), so he is trying to adore Vinayak. Later, we can see Bhavani reach the temple where Sai and Satya are gone and start confronting Sai, on why she put an ad in the newspaper. Sai clearly tells Bhavani that she is doing this because of Vinayak, as he misses his Aai.

Sai and Satya slowly get close to each other

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we can see Virat (Neil Bhatt) trying his best to find out about Pakhi. Later, we can see Virat get a call from the city hospital, and he tells us that they found the dead body of a lady. Let's wait to see if Pakhi is dead or alive. Will Vinayak face this truth or not? Vinayak also suffers due to his leg; he is again struggling to walk. Will Sai (Ayesha Singh) again help Vinayak stand on his legs, or will Pakhi's absence break Vinayak's confidence?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In a future episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Satya and Sai get smoothly into their married life, where they became good friends, and Sai also likes Satya. Now we have to see Vinayak, who seriously loved his mother and could not live without her. Later, we can see Satya and Sai talk about her past. and Satya informs Sai that his colleagues were coming for dinner. The show has some amazing twists and turns.