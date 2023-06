Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Very soon now, fans will get to see their favourite jodi Sai and Virat together. Wheels have been set in motion already. Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat, that is, SaiRat, will finally reunite and fans will finally have the SaiRat love story. But there are more twists planned by makers before the big reunion. And some of the twists are also planned after the reunion. Until now, we saw Sai and Satya managing their relationship while Virat is heartbroken as are Savi and Vinu. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai expresses her love to an injured Virat; What will happen to Amba and Satya?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat going on a mission. He will get the information from his daughter Savi and will be able to carry out his mission with success. Virat (Neil Bhatt) will be praised for his work. In the moment of happiness, Virat will also reveal how his daughter helped him to carry out this mission. Elsewhere, Savi will share her worries with Satya about how her mom and dad never stay together. Satya feels bad and decides to reunite Sai and Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya finally reunites Sai-Virat but a tragic plane crash brings an end to SaiRat

Satya asks Virat to get back together with Sai, but will the latter agree?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Satya (Harshad Arora) reaching Virat's office headquarters. He asks Virat to get back together with Sai (Ayesha Singh). Virat tells that Sai has previously rejected his proposal and she will never get come back to him again. However, it seems Sai is not in the same mind frame as Satya. She tells Satya and Virat that responsibility comes before love, leaving both in shock. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat finally meet after so many difficulties, but fate has a tragic plan

Neil Bhatt wins hearts with his portrayal of Virat

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat getting into his police officer role. His swag and his sarcastic tone have impressed fans of the show. The way he carries out his whole mission of moving Ramakant to other facilities is being lauded by fans. They have taken entertainment news and social media by storm, heaping praises for Neil aka Virat. Check out their tweets here:

Jab sattu ne virat se kaha ki Savi uspe gayi hai bahadur hai tho virat ke chehre pe voh proud smile?❤️#NeilBhatt #ViratChavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/FbMcdzCoX5 — Kaavya?? (@NB_FANGIRL) June 15, 2023

"Kaye zala Mohite" the way he said mohite cracked me up??

DCP ke shikaar ke baare mein jaanthe hue bhi aise kaam nahi Kiya karthe mohite... Tu bhi na?#NeilBhatt #ViratChavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0kefj6f9iN — Kaavya?? (@NB_FANGIRL) June 15, 2023

"मुसाफ़िर हूँ यारों

ना घर है ना ठिकाना" ??

Kyu Ramakant bada attitude dhika rahe the Humare DCP ke saamne... Ab agaya na swaad.

Jaanlo ki voh Virat Chavan hai jyachi pakki zabaan jaise kaha tha vaise sasural pahuncha Diya na?#NeilBhatt #ViratChavan#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/6R2QFCqGwi — Kaavya?? (@NB_FANGIRL) June 15, 2023

Wahhh Viru boiii... Kya surila awaazz hai...?❤️ And ha Ghum hai kisike pyaar mein ke tune ke alawa aaj kuch alag gaya hai humara viru?#NeilBhatt 's voice... Masth✨#ViratChavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/UQZ8dYeE5f — Kaavya?? (@NB_FANGIRL) June 15, 2023

Neil in action sequence with some good actors is always treat to watch ♥️♥️

Loved the episode and Neil's performance ? #NeilBhatt ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AdiYa (@ti49186848) June 15, 2023

His Victorious smile is such a treat to watch?...i got reminded of time when he made a fool of jagtap??#NeilBhatt#ViratChavan#Ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/MjMHtAj5mx — Final adieu?. (@Innlamhomein) June 15, 2023

Today's episode and yesterday's too ??????

Yesterday savi nd today savi ke baba ?????

Neil in current track is looking damn good ❣️❣️#NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/0hgnDrdDoO — Space Love (@SpaceLo31691941) June 15, 2023

Different emotions ek hi episode mein?

THE ACTOR NEILBHATT ?

And haa... Aaj ka Virat Chavan ke naam??#NeilBhatt #ViratChavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Td5kLaBn90 — Kaavya?? (@NB_FANGIRL) June 15, 2023

Ohh yes neil is giving GC vale virat ki vibes ??♥️♥️♥️#NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/JRIjidF6d8 — AdiYa (@ti49186848) June 15, 2023

THIS VIRAT????There are so many shades of Virat..as a lover..as a husband...as a father & he has a charm in all of those shades but this sharp..confident...slightly cocky but confident police officer is whole another vibe & ITS HOT AF ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/dGQjMcVzfF — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, soon, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora along with the rest of the cast and crew will leave the show. A big generation leap is being planned by the makers.