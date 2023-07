Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been the favourite of the audience. In the latest episode we saw that Savi has reached Pune. However, she was a bit late. Isha tells Shantanu that Savi was late and he asks her to tell Savi to meet him the next day. He says that he has spoken to Rao Saheb about Savi. Isha requests him to find an accommodation for Savi. Shantanu asks Shukla ji to make arrangements for Savi in director’s cabin. Savi spends the night in Ishaan’s cabin and Shuklaji asks her to get up early before Ishaan arrives. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makes smashing entry in top five Most-Liked Hindi shows; Taarak Mehta stays on top [View Ormax List]

Savi calls up Harini but Bhavani snatches the phone. Bhavani asks her not to contact them as she is dead for them. She shouts at Savi for running away on the date of her marriage.

Bhavani cuts the call and hits Harini with a stick for helping Savi. Ashwini stops her and tells that even she and Ninad helped Savi as they cannot see the girl getting married to an alcoholic and a womanizer.

Bhavani asks them why they didn't tell her about that boy. Ashwini explains that she wouldn't have believed them.

Savi gets worried thinking of Bhavani’s hurtful words. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Savi will get up late while Shuklaji tries to stop Ishaan from entering his cabin. Ishaan will get suspicious as he hears noises from his cabin.

He will spot Savi and get angry. He will not agree to let Savi be in his college even though she is Isha’s recommendation. However, Savi will then decide to make a place in Ishaan’s college on her own talent and merit.