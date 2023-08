In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan(Shakti Arora) get the divorce papers of Ishaa and Shantanu and give it to his Aai. Well, we see in the new promo that Yashwant Rao appoints goons to kill Ishaa, but Savi misunderstands everything. She thought that Ishaan's life was in danger, but we see in the promo that the goons have pointed the gun at Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) , and we may see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) comes to save her guru. Finally, Savi has proven that her love for Ishaa Mam is genuine. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan find out every truth as well as know everything about his Akka Saheb? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - TRP report week 33 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gives tough competition to Anupamaa

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top Hindi TV shows. The latest track is where many secrets will be uncovered. Ishaa has come to inspect the Bhosle College, and there are so many things that Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao had been hiding. But she will now reveal all the truth. In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that after this incident, everything goes against Yashwant Rao. Soon, we may see many interesting twists and turns in the show.