Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see Virat (Neil Bhatt) trying to consolw Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) because his birthday is coming, but he says that if his mother comes, only then he will cut the cake. Let's see, will Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) come or not? On the other hand, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Savi (Aria Sarkaria) call Vinayak to give him a birthday wish. Later, we can see that Virat gets a call from the city hospital saying that a body has come in. We will wait to see if Pakhi is dead. Later, we can see that Satya's colleagues are coming to dinner, and Satya's family starts preparing for the dinner. But Sai clearly said that today is Vinu's birthday, and she cannot attend today's function. Let's see what Sai chooses—her present or her past.

Sai starts her new life with Satya but Vinayak still is her responsibility

In the upcoming show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt)get disappointed that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has not returned home, and Sai (Ayesha Singh) also reached Chavan Niwas to attend Vinu's birthday. We will wait to see if Vinu will cut the cake or not, and will Sai make Vinayak understand or not? The viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track, in which Virat makes Sai understand whatever she did.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see some interesting twists and turns where we can see Pakhi has not come into Virat's life. Will Vinayak again suffer from his leg? Will Virat again use Sai to recover Vinayak, or will Sai start her life with Satya? We can see in the coming episodes that Satya and Virat are stepbrothers, and Sai wants that her husband also get all the rights that Virat gets. Let's wait to see if Virat will accept Satya as a brother or not and allow him to stay in the Chavan family.