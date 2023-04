Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: The current track has Sai (Ayesha Singh) reaching Chavan Niwas to meet Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) as he has injured himself by falling from the stairs. She asks Vinayak what happened to him. He tells her everything, including how Virat (Neil Bhatt) hit Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Seeing that Vinayak has trauma and is again suffering from his leg injury, he requests Sai to not break his family and save his Aai-Baba's relationship. As Vinu expresses his thoughts, Sai cries and promises him that she will do something to save his family. Sai decides to take a major step and push Virat to move on. Pakhi, on the other hand, is very concerned that their relationship will suffer; she blames herself for her insecurity. Also Read - Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Sai decides to meet Virat one last time; Ammaji-Bhavani’s relationship exposed

Will Pakhi help Virat to come out of this

We will see a major twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where Sai decides that she will meet Virat one last time, and it might be possible that when she comes to meet Virat (Neil Bhatt ) she will announce that she is getting married to Dr. Satya, as this is the big shocking news for Virat. On the other hand, Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora )arrives at his home and informs all that he will marry Sai (Ayesha Singh). Let us now see what happens in Dr. Satya and Sai's lives in the upcoming episodes. Viewers are waiting for the next episode, in which we can see Dr. Satya and Sai's love story. Viewers are waiting to see Virat's reaction: will he get mad or will Pakhi help him come out of this?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

So many twists and turns are coming in the planned in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where we will see Dr. Satya and Sai getting married, Bhavani and Ammaji being sisters, and Dr. Satya being Virat's brother. Many other twists will take place and the viewers are waiting for these tracks. We may also see how Sai takes a stand for her husband by getting his rights in Chavan Niwas.