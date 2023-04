Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: The current track is where Sai (Ayesha Singh) finally moves with Savi (Aria Sarkaria) from the Chavan family as everyone is sad and Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) again tries to stop Sai. On the other side, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is sure that Sai will come back to him later. We can see Bhavani reaching Dr. Satya's house, where she met with his family, but she did not meet Ambaji because Ambaji went to meet Sai. This time, Ambaji and Bhavani could not meet, but viewers are waiting to see the track on which they both meet and past revelations come in front of them. On the other side, Ambaji ji explains all her past in front of Sai, but Sai has no problem knowing this truth about Satya: Sai knows that Dr. Satya is an ideal child. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dr Satya hailed as a perfect gentleman for his kickass reply to Kaku who called him a home wrecker for getting married to Sai

Virat and Dr Satya come face-to-face

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) calls Dr. Satya and asks him to meet without informing Sai about this. What will Virat do? Suddenly, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh)gets a phone call, which makes her speechless, as what happened might make it possible that Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) gets into an accident or that Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) will again suffer with his leg. Let's see what happens in the coming episodes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Ambaji grateful for the wedding as she comes from Sai's house and starts praising Sai in front of her family, as she is very happy to hear Sai's thoughts about Satya. Ambaji thinks that Sai loves Dr. Satya. Let's see what Bhavani and Virat do now. Is there any plan against Dr. Satya and Sai's marriage, or will Savi accept Dr. Satya as a father?