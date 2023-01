It looks like SaiRat fans will have a moment soon on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the coming episode, we will see that Savi and Vinu will be kidnapped in school. Like a true action hero, Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) will save the kids with solid assistance from Sai. The former couple will hug emotionally with their two kids. At the same time, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is in hospital after her uterus get damaged. It is now confirmed that she cannot become a mother in the future. While she has always been against Sai (Ayesha Singh), she loves Vinayak dearly. Virat will keep the secret to himself for the sake of Pakhi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa suffer massive setback; KBC 14 takes the lead on the Most-Like Hindi TV Shows [Check TOP 10]

Fans are loving the presence of Sahiba in the presence of Sai. They feel she has a calming presence. Fans wish that Sai comes to know that Vinu is her son. The identity of Vinu is going to be the biggest drama in the coming days. The channel has released a new promo showing Virat's heroic rescue of his kids...

We have to see when Sai aka Ayesha Singh finds out that Vinu is her son. The kidnapping of Savi and Vinayak happened after Sai called him a coward. Fans feel the story has become too hackneyed. They feel this is the right time for makers to bring in a new male lead for Sai. This has been their demand for a long time. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-rated shows of Indian TV.