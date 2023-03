Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: In the latest episode of the show, we saw Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) dragging Sai (Ayesha Singh) to court. She alleges that Sai deliberately removed her uterus while she was unconscious to snatch Virat (Neil Bhatt), Vinayak and her family. The medical court is hearing the case. Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) is defending Sai in the matter. And it is time that he proves Dr Sai and Dr Pulkit innocent. Dr Satya will make Pakhi spill the reality herself. And later, Virat will have a heartfelt chat with Bhavani Kaku. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Sai and Dr Satya to walk out of court hand-in-hand; viewers impatient for new love story

Virat to act on Bhavani Kaku's advice? Asks for divorce from Pakhi

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt) reliving his fond memories with Sai (Ayesha Singh). He confesses to Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) that he loves Sai. On the other hand, in the upcoming episode, we will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) telling Virat that she wants to make a fresh start with him. Virat agrees but instead asks for a divorce from Pakhi. Virat tells Pakhi that he cannot stay away from Sai anymore. He then leaves her standing in shock. However, Virat will get the shock of his life himself. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin keeps grabbing headlines in TV news. But wait till you read that upcoming twist.

Virat to find Dr Satya in Sai's arms in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

So, as per the ongoing buzz, it seems Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) will have an emotional breakdown. He will recall his past with Girija, it seems. And after the breakdown, an emotional Satya will find comfort in the arms of Sai. Well, that's what the latest report says and has caught the buzz. So, is this why Virat gets shocked in the upcoming episode? It would be interesting to watch. Sai, who could not stand Satya seems to have changed her thoughts about him after the case. Will Satya and Sai come closer? How will Virat react to this? We will bring all the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, so keep watching this space.