Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is getting very interesting as Vinayak's (Tanmoy Rishi) birthday is celebrated in the Chavan family, where we can see Virat (Neil Bhatt) clearly tell Sai (Ayesha Singh) that she is not allowed in his birthday party, but Sai came with Satya (Harshad Arora) to attend her son's birthday. Later, we can see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) gets very angry and starts scolding Satya for coming into the Chavan Niwas, but we see Sai will support her husband. Vinayak is very upset that Virat has not fulfilled his promise, as Pakhi has not come on Vinayak's birthday. Will Vinayak cut his birthday cake without Pakhi? On the other side, Virat also gives a warning to Satya and Sai that they should stay away from his family and his son.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai make Vinayak understand, and cut his birthday cake, and leave from there. Later, we can see Sai go to Amba's room and see Ninad's old picture with her. Sai is getting suspicious of that and asks Amba about Ninad, but she cannot tell her anything. Let's wait to see if Ninad is Satya's father or if the late Nagesh Chavan is his father. Well, this is the major twist that viewers are eager to know: whose child is Satya?

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show ruled as the number-one show on television. Satya and Sai marriage has given hope to viewers that everything will be fine in their lives, but we can see so many twists and turns when the truth about Satya's father is finally revealed, as well as so many secrets about Bhavani that she hides from her family. Later, we will see if Bhavani will accept Satya as a member of the Chavan family or not.