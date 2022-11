Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a widely watched TV show in the country. It is a remake of popular Bengali TV star Kusum Dola. The Hindi adaptation stars Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat questioning Sai's character. She slaps him and gives a fitting reply to his unwelcoming questions. However, things get more complicated between Virat and Sai. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Virat yet again asking his family members and Vinayak to stay away from Sai. But in the upcoming episode, he will get Sai arrested!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming shocking precap

You read it right. Virat (Neil Bhatt) will get Sai (Ayesha Singh) arrested. However, why, is still a question mark. In tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat getting furious as Sai and Savi come to cheer Vinayak for the race. Pakhi stops Virat from making a scene and reacting aggressively. The upcoming episode precap has left fans in a tizzy and miffed. It features Sai being held by two lady police officers. She seems confused and agitated.

Virat proclaims everyone wants to know why Sai is being arrested while claiming that she forcefully entered a deputy commissioner of the police's house and slapped him. Furthermore, he says that she kidnapped a child and kept her away from her father. Sai and Pakhi are in shock whereas Bhavani Kaku, Sonali and others enjoy the scene. This is naturally a huge thing for all the Entertainment News and TV shows fans.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap here:

Netizens react to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap

Well, fans of the show are not convinced with the precap. They feel the makers are yet again fooling them with a misleading precap. Some of them felt that the makers purposely make the precap negative to attract more attention from the viewers. Check out the tweets here:

Kya ab bhi kisiko lagta hai that Virat loves Sai and can't live without her? Aaj galtfehmi dur karlo. No reunion is planed!

Congratulations. He sent her to jail while she is injured and is taking Savi away from her.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin is a hate story now. — Namra (@NamraHasan) November 3, 2022

I know this precap is also fake and a medium to gain trp and attract viewers like previous one now the whole week this promo @cockcrow_shaika the official villain of this show do whatever he wants the hero #saijoshi win every race like today #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/kq2iJoE6ex — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 3, 2022

Bacchi Ko kidnap?R U comedy me? & on-duty police officer kisi aur aurat ko haat pakdar khichkar sunsaan jagah le jakar uske Character par swal uthaye to us aurat ki mithai batani chahiye? thappad nahi Baccha chor ka pati DCP Darpok , Chu*iya, Pagal?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/nvFlJHmp1l — ayesha_saijoshi_ (@SangrameKalpana) November 3, 2022

Pehle woh Onduty tha kab ?? In our constitution who gave right to DCP to drag women without her will and take to unknown place, CA her?? Lagta hai Trp bahut high hai so vanku and team smoking and writing?and nalla defending saying i m loving it#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/DN6SYpK5vY — technicalcor (@technicalcor) November 3, 2022

Well Virat getting Sai arrested for keeping his daughter away from him for six years isn't shocking. Sai did the same thing with Pakhi when she tried to snatch Vinu. So yeah that initial anger is gonna make Virat go for extremes #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) November 3, 2022

Omg!! What's this precap? Have they lost it? Disgusting — SRIKUMAR (@Priya_S_Menon) November 3, 2022

How low can this show get.. disgusting show.. pls trp math do is ghatiya aur toxic serial ko.. such abusive shows should be banned..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/XParsFUbvB — Sneha Parvathy (@snehaseshan) November 3, 2022

I don’t believe the precap. It won’t happen as always. Virat anyway seems to reach Bus station to stop Sai as per BTS. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) November 3, 2022

Precap given for negative clout again, better to silently complaint than react on sm. this cycle needs to break and we should stop giving them clout #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Siya (@siyavt06) November 3, 2022

Precap :On duty DCP ko thappad ??!! Are we watching a different #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin !!!!???? — browneyed (@Chatty250101) November 3, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs from Monday to Sunday and is one of the TRP topper TV shows of the country.