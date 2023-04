Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (upcoming spoiler alert): In the current plot, where we see everyone against Sai's (Ayesha Singh) and Dr. Satya's (Harshad Arora) marriage, we can see that Kaku (Kishori Shahane) and Ambaji both return with their sad faces because Dr. Satya and Sai stand by their decision. Later, we will see that Ambaji is finally ready for their marriage, but on the condition that if her past will ruin his life, then she will take action. On the other side, Satya calls Sai and informs her that their wedding will happen tomorrow, but Savi (Aria Sarkaria) is against it. At her Aai's wedding, we will see if Savi accepts Dr. Satya as her father. We will see Dr. Satya wear a groom's costume and Sai wear a bride's costume where this wedding will happen in the temple. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans are NOT OKAY with Sai and Satya's marriage; feel Dr Satya is being used by her to seek revenge from Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) calls Satya (Harshad Arora)and files some official papers to stop Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Satya's marriage. It might be possible that Virat and Sai's divorce does not happen and Virat's marriage is illegal with Pakhi,(Aishwarya Sharma) but as Sai is still Virat's wife, let's see what Sai will do. Is she forced to wait for divorce, or will she again find any solution to get out of this?

In the future, the track is going to take a super dramatic turn in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that Sai will again get a solution if she proves in court that Virat's marriage is not illegal because, in the bus accident, Sai had to be declared dead. It might be possible that the court will dismiss those papers, and we see that Sai got married to Dr. Satya, and once again Sai gets her love.

Will Virat also move on with Sai and start a fresh start with Pakhi?