Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) comes from the temple and goes to talk with Savi, but Harini stops her and says that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is gone to Nagpur for her debate competition. Well, Bhavani is very angry with her. Will she make her get out of the house? On the other side, we see Savi win in her debate competition; later on, we see Ishaan is the son of Ishaa Mam; and finally, we see some conservation between Ishaan and his mother because Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) Mam left her home as well as Ishaan (Shakti Arora), and he hates his mother because of this. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Savi get to know about Ishaa Mam's past?

Savi and Ishaan paths are always the same

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) is very angry and drives his car very fast, and his car rams into a tree, and he will be unconscious in the car. Well, Savi is also hurrying to reach her house because she promised Harini Tai that she would come by 5 p.m., but it might be possible that Savi sees Ishaan's car and is going to help him because Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is the daughter of Sai and Virat, and she always chooses her responsibility, and we may see she helps him and takes him to the hospital. Well, fate decides to reunite Savi and Ishaan, which is Savi and Ishaan's paths are always the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin is one of the top-running shows on television, and this serial gives its viewers full entertainment with action, drama, and everything. It is also going to be very popular when our favourite couple, SaiRat, is alive, but now they will be no more, so Ishaan and Savi, aka Shakti Arora, and Bhavika Sharma take a position to spread their charm in the show.

