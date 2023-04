Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: Today's episode begins with Virat (Neil Bhatt) taking care of Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi), who is traumatized from seeing his aai-baba fight. Virat does not understand anything and continues trying to reach out to Sai (Ayesha Singh). Later, we will see Sai call Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) and ask him for help. She wants to make sure that before she leaves, she has given Vinayak's file to Dr. Satya so that he handles everything related to Vinayak's leg problem. We will see Virat again, starting to manipulate Sai into saying yes to him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma says she is not obsessive towards Neil Bhatt like Pakhi, 'I am like any other normal wife'

Will Virat understand Sai

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) has no other choice but to marry because of Virat's obsessiveness. We will see if Virat (Neil Bhatt)gets egoistic and takes any wrong step after being rejected as he does not understand what is right or wrong for their children. He is dismissing Vinayak's condition, believing that if he and Sai marry, everything will be fine. Let's see when Virat realizes his craziness, which he did in life. So many twists and turns are on the way, and viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are eagerly anticipating the next upcoming tracks.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

The upcoming track is going to be seen as very interesting as, because of Virat's behaviour, Sai decides to marry Dr. Satya, and on the other side, Dr. Satya also wants that girl who has not made any commitments or promises; this relation could be on a conditional basis. But viewers are sure that Dr. Satya and Sai are made for each other; that's why they met. After the marriage, Sai and Dr. Satya will fall in love, and also the big twist over Ammaji and Bhavani's relationship will be revealed as we see when Ammaji knows that Sai is the ex-daughter-in-law of Bhavani, she will use Sai as a weapon against Bhavani. Let's see if Sai will again stand on the side of truth. She first collects all the information about Ammaji's past and then makes her decision.