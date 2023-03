Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current track is set in a courtroom where Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) stand against each other. Sai is on the side of truth and Pakhi supports the lies. Most interesting is that the full Chavan family also supports Sai. Pakhi continues to say that Sai did her operation without her consent. She also made the false allegation that she snatched Virat (Neil Bhatt) from her. Hearing that, Sai got aggressive, and clearly said she has no interest in her husband and his lives. She is completely of the opinion that she moved away from her past and started a new life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Sai says it loud and clear that she is NOT interested in Virat and will never be; fans say, 'Sukoon Mila' [VIEW TWEETS]

In the upcoming episode, we can see that Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) will play a game in which Pakhi gets stuck and explains everything to the judge. She says she was going to teach a lesson to Sai, which is why she made a false accusation against her. Hearing that the judge is shocked and releases Sai from this fall accusation, Sai thanks Dr. Satya and everyone congratulates Sai for this victory. Viewers are waiting for the upcoming track where Sai and Dr. Satya came close to each other. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Truth wins; Sai’s innocence comes to the fore, while Pakhi is left feeling defeated and embarrassed

The following track may be connected to Dr. Satya's past, which comes in front of Sai. Viewers are waiting for the love connection between Dr. Satya and Sai. On the other side, Virat has tried his best to take Sai into his life, and he wished that Sai, Savi, and Vinu lived like a happy family, but Sai was not ready for this. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya smartly EXPOSES Pakhi's game plan against Sai in court; impressed fans call him 'Handsome with Brain' [VIEW TWEETS]

Will Sai accept Virat's proposal? Or has she moved on from her tragic past?