Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler: The current track was very interesting as viewers are really enjoying the sweet nok-jhok between Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). Sai reached Dr. Satya's house to return his mobile phone. The Adhikari family was overjoyed to see Sai because they all want Satya to marry soon. They all believe that Sai is the girl that Satya should marry. On the other hand, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) asked Virat (Neil Bhatt) if he could now apply for the divorce and ask Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) to sign it. One man comes with the envelope and gave it to Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi)

As we know, Sai will decide to move on with Dr Satya as she wants a stable childhood for her daughter, Savi. In the next episode, we can see Virat (Neil Bhatt) trying to talk with Sai, but Sai does not talk with him. In this episode, it appears that Sai has no interest in Virat, but Virat is in a fantasy world that he creates with Sai, Vinayak, and Savi (Aria Sarkaria). We can also see that Virat signs the divorce papers and tries to talk with Pakhi. Now, viewers are waiting to see what Pakhi will do: whether she will sign the paper or not.

Because of Virat and Pakhi's relationship, Sai is married to Satya, and viewers really want this because they do not want Virat and Sai anymore. In the new promo, we can see Sai marrying Satya because Sai does not want to be part of Virat's life. Viewers really can't wait to see the next few episodes as we all wait to see the love story between Dr. Satya and Sai. Now the episode will take a major turn in which we will see Dr. Satya and Sai's married life and how their love story will begin. Now it might be possible that Sai is marrying Satya, so Virat will now start a new life with Pakhi. Let's see what the future holds for Virat and Pakhi sai and Dr.satya

Will Sai again fall in love with Dr. Satya?