Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: The episode begins with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) shutting her door and locking herself inside because she heard the conversation between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). She clearly heard that Virat wanted to spend his life with Sai because he had never loved Pakhi, so Pakhi cried and locked herself inside. When Sai returned to the house, the Chavan family was standing in front of Pakhi's door. Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) is crying because his mother could not open the door. Sai asks Pakhi to please open the door so that she can confront Pakhi about the fact that she never said yes to Virat because she does not want him in her life. We'll see what Virat does after hearing Sai's response: will he leave Pakhi and live alone?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya's mother gives his ultimatum

In the upcoming episode, we will see Dr. Satya's (Harshad Arora) Aai give him 24 hours to choose one girl to marry or she will leave him, and Virat (Neil Bhatt) also gives Sai 24 hours to think. This 24-hour period can change the story of Satya, Sai, Virat, and Pakhi's lives in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which takes major twists and turns. We can see that because of this 24-hour condition, Satya and Sai (Ayesha Singh) get married because it might be possible that they both can get stuck in this situation because of so many people's lives that they will do this, and this is the major turn when the story changes and viewers are seeing another story as Sai and Satya's cute love story begins.

Satya being the illegitimate child of Nagesh Chavan to be revealed in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we can see Dr. Satya's being an illegitimate child question is resolved, and most interesting is that this will again all involve the Chavan family because late Nagesh Chavan is the father of Dr. Satya. Later, we will see how Sai fights for her husband's rights. The viewers are waiting for the next upcoming track.

Will Bhavani accept the late Nagesh Chavan's mistakes? Will Dr Satya get the love and respect he deserves?