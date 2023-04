Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming spoiler alert: The current track revolves around Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt), as Virat is decorating a beautiful place where he is going to propose to Sai. But Sai is feeling awkward as she does not want to live her past, but Virat is trying his best to convince her to accept his proposal. Suddenly, Kadam calls Virat and informs him about the Naxals, who are planning on attacking a bus. Virat and Sai immediately leave, and Virat goes to the mission. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) was also worried for Virat. Also Read - TRP Report week 13: Anupamaa-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain the rating, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check top 7 shows]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai to take care of Virat and learn about Satya's past?

The fights between Naxalites and the police started, and Virat’s life is in danger. Will he be alive or not? Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and all the Chavan family pray for Virat; and in the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we can see Virat come back from the mission, and he is injured and admitted to the hospital, where we can see Sai take care of him. Now in the upcoming episode, things are going to take a major turn when Sai learns about Satya's (Harshad Arora) past, which is going to reveal soon that he is the son of late Nagesh Chavan, the husband of Bhavani, aka Kaku. Now we will see where the story goes from here. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Virat’s life to be in danger, will things bring Sai’s hidden feelings to the fore?

Sai to learn about Satya's real identity and link with Bhavani Kaku?

In the upcoming new promo, we can see Sai marrying Satya, as she knows Satya is the Chavan family's son, and he will have every right that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Mohit have. Let's see if Bhavani accepts Dr Satya or not; once again, we will see in this episode that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Bhavani will stand against each other. In a future episode, we will see that Bhavani is aware of Nagesh Chavan's past, but she only has one image of the Chavan family, so she will not tell the truth to everyone. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Harshad Arora, THIS actor is making an entry on Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's show

Will Bhavani accept the past, which relates to Nagesh Chavan and Ammabai's son, Dr. Satya?