Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top trending shows. It has gone through a leap and a new storyline has taken over. Now, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora are playing the leads in the show. Bhavika is Savi while Shakti is Ishaan. She is Sai Joshi and Virat Chavan's daughter. These characters were played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the past. Now, in the storyline revolves around Sai and Ishaan. Thanks to the twist of fate, Sai and Ishaan are married. Ishaan was supposed to marry Reeva but he got married to Sai. His family are against Savi and are going to give her a very tough time. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Akka Saheb to make life hell for Savi after Ishaan brings her home

Top TV News and Entertainment News updates are now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Ishaan slips into depression and drowns in a bathtub?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we shall see Savi fighting for right to study further. In the promo, we see that Savi gets bullied in college. All the girls character assassinate her as she is now married to the director of the college. She is called 'lachi Chavan and more. Dhurva also joins the girls and reminds how Savi was sleeping in her brother's cabin. Savi slaps Dhurva for the comments passed. Tomatoes are also thrown on Sai. The video of the same is shown to Surekha and she is mighty furious. Surekha then confronts Sai about the same. She then puts restrictions on her stating that Sai is not allowed to step out of the house and go to college. She retorts saying that when she has done nothing wrong, why should her freedom be curbed in any way. She is going to fight with Surekha over this. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

Trending Now

Check out the list of TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Will Ishaan take his wife Savi's side or will be take the side of his family? Ishaan is quite torn between both. He is trying to make Savi's life as comfortable as possible in his house but as the family is against this marriage, it is difficult. On top of it, Reeva is also going to stay in the same house. Reeva is Ishaan's ex-girlfriend. Everything was set for their wedding but at the last moment Ishaan dropped the bomb saying he is married.