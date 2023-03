Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) tries again to give her married life a chance, but Virat (Neil Bhatt) does not want it. Pakhi clearly said she wants Virat and Vinu (Tanmoy Rishi) to stay with her. Bhawani (Kishori Shahane), aka Kaku, and the Chavan family are very happy for Sai (Ayesha Singh), as Sai won the case. Sai only wants Vinayak to accept her as Aai. Pakhi apologizes to Sai for whatever she did. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora aka Satya heaps praises on co-star Ayesha Singh aka Sai; calls her 'outstanding'

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi and Virat will talk to each other about what they both want. But first, Virat requests that she please give him a divorce as he still loves Sai and he cannot live without her, but things are not going to be very easy. In the next episode, Pakhi will not give him a divorce as she is again going to play a game. Pakhi will become negative once more in order to bring Virat back and keep her away from Sai?

In an upcoming episode, we will see Pakhi transform into a negative character and engage in dirty games with Sai, but Sai will not bow down. We can see Virat go to Sai and ask her for a marriage, but Sai is clear that she is not doing that because Pakhi is his wife. Sai still loves Virat, but she refuses to accept his marriage proposal because of Patralekha. Let's watch what twists take place in Sai and Virat's lives.

Viewers are waiting to see Dr. Satya's (Harshad Arora) past and the love story between Sai and Satya. The upcoming episode may be very interesting because the next story revolves around Dr. Satya and how he further helps Sai move away from Virat. Will Sai give Virat one last chance? What will happen when Pakhi shows her negative character? Will Sai and Pakhi reach an understanding? All this and more awaits fans in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.