Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: The current plot revolves around the 24-hour condition that Virat (Neil Bhatt) gave to Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Ammaji gave to Satya (Harshad Arora). Let's see what happens. Dr. Satya arranges his swayamvar in his hospital, where we can see so many girls came to meet him but Satya does not like any one of them. Suddenly, Sai comes and asks about everything. He explains that if he does not choose one girl within 24 hours, Satya's family will leave him. Sai also thinks of the 24 hours that Virat gives him. Later, we can see Virat dreaming about Sai and preparing an engagement ceremony for her, but Sai came and clearly said no to Virat. She also tells Virat that she can forget everything and forgive him but that she cannot marry Virat. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna shares selfie with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh; fans manifest a project for them

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Will Sai take Savi with her after marrying Satya?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is going to be very interesting because Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) get married, they both choose each other because they both know that they cannot fall in love again in their lives, so they decide to get married because they are both bound by the 24-hour condition, but what about Savi? Will she take Savi (Aria Sarkaria) with her, or will Savi stay with her father? Let's see what turn the story takes. The future story is going to change as viewers also do not like the same story and wait for the upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: A 24-hour nightmare will change Sai, Virat, Pakhi and Satya's lives forever

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi to pull Virat out of trouble?

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is trending because a new entry came into the show. And the viewers are also waiting to see the new love angles between Dr. Satya and Sai. Later in the upcoming episode, we can see that, seeing Sai and Satya married, Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets into trouble, and again, Pakhi will pull him out of it. The upcoming tracks are going to be super interesting, as we come to learn in future episodes that Dr. Satya is the son of late Nagesh Chavan and related to Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi faces massive backlash for calling Ayesha Singh aka Sai dusri ‘aurat’ after she hears Virat’s proposal for her