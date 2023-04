Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is getting a major track were Sai (Ayesha Singh) decide to leave Chavan family for once and for all. She feels the reason for her coming is fulfilled as her son Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) now loves her. Sai tells Savi (Aria Sarkaria) that they have to leave now because this is the house belongs to her baba and her baba is getting married. Sai packs her bags when Vinayak sees this he confronts her on why she is leaving her family here. We see an emotional scene of Sai, Vinayak and Savi. Later, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane ) calls Virat (Neil Bhatt ) and tells him to come home at the earliest. Bhavani tells Sai not to repeat the same mistake which she made six years ago. Also Read - TRP List Week 14: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see slide in ratings along with others as IPL fever grips viewers [Check List]

Finally Sai's answer has come in front of everyone

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see how Virat (Neil Bhatt ) comes quickly to stop Sai because he does not want Sai to go. He comes and quickly closes all the doors, but Sai has decided this time that she has to leave because of the Virat, Vinayak and the whole family. Let's see if Virat will forget Sai (Ayesha Singh ) and make a fresh start with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). On the other side, Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora ) is worried about his Aai, who gave a time limit of 24 hours.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In a future episode of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Dr. Satya arrives at Sai's house and questions her about the fake marriage. She will agree to marry Dr. Satya, but they will both be able to tell each other that this marriage was only for namesake because they could not love each other. Will Virat ever forget Sai? In the next upcoming episode, we can see Dr. Satya falling in love with Sai. Will Sai forget about Virat and give her second marriage one chance? Let's see what happens in the future episodes.