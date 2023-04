Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the current track, Virat (Neil Bhatt) goes on a mission. On the other side, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) gets worried about Virat, and Sai (Ayesha Singh) also feels restless as she worries about Virat. But Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) calms Sai down and tells her that everything will be fine. But Sai does not understand anything, and she runs towards Virat, where she sees that one of the Naxals has his gun pointed at him. She falls unconscious seeing all this. When she wakes up, she sees Virat, and hugs him, and Virat gets really happy seeing Sai's concern. He explains how he had a bullet-proof jacket on and how he won the mission. Also Read - Anupamaa to Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top TV show bahus who are glam queens in real life

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see aka Virat finally confess his feelings to Sai. We have to wait to see what the Sai's answer is—whether she accepts Virat's proposal or not. It may not be because of Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi), as he already had some misconceptions about Sai, thinking that she would ruin her Aai-Baba marriage if she accepted his proposal. Vinayak will always hate Sai, and Sai does not want her son to hate her. Let's see what happens.

In the new promo for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Dr. Satya and Sai will get married. The viewers are really excited to see the new love story and also the events in Dr. Satya's past that relate to the late Nagesh Chavan. We will see in upcoming episodes that Virat and Dr. Satya will find out that they are cousins. And we again will see how Sai will fight for Dr. Satya's rights in the Chavan family, but how will Virat handle the situation when he sees Sai get married to another man? And then to see them every day as part of his own family. It is going to be very interesting to see what Dr. Satya and Sai equation will be like. Once again, we see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane), aka Kaku, stand against Sai because she is the one who knows her husband's truth.

Will Bhavani accept her husband's illegitimate son, Dr. Satya?