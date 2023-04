Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: The current plot all revolves around how Sai (Ayesha Singh) tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) about every pain that she has been feling since six years, she tells Virat that now her son will love her. Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) believed that Sai was the guardian angel of his family. She told Virat that she would never break Vinayak's family, as his family was Virat, and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Sai clearly explained to Virat that she would never give him a second chance and that now her son will love her. Sai leaves from there, and Virat feels hopeless after Sai's 'no' to his heartfelt and desperate proposal. Sai will still love Virat, but for the sake of Vinayak, she leaves Virat. Later, we can see Sai walk aimlessly on the road, and suddenly, she dreams of her Abba who helps her trust herself; nothing bad will happen to her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshara's track to follow Virat-Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? POLL results will leave you surprised

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see major twists when we see Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) propose to Sai because he knows that Sai loves Virat but cannot go to him. Viewers are eager to see their love story because we know that Sai will also love Virat after marriage, so how is she going to love Satya? Let's see what happens in the next episode.

Dr.Satya and Sai make a one team

We can see that it might be possible that Dr. Satya and Sai join hands to fool their families, and hence they are coming to the conclusion that they should get married at once. Even if for namesake.Now, it remains to be seen that after being rejected by Sai, will Virat break his ties with Pakhi, or will he give her one more chance for the sake of Vinayak? The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is popular because of the promotion done by Rekha and, of course, all the actors who are really giving their best performances. The story is also moving ahead keeping audience curious about what will happen next.