Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly ranking on the TRP charts and audiences are loving its storyline and plot. The story is fulled with lots of interesting twists and turns. The show has taken a generation leap and Savi's character is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Yashwant Rao and Surekha play their evil games and cancel Savi's scholarship after she marries a rich man. Savi loses her calm as her scholarship has been canceled and plans to fight back. She will be seen making up her mind to reveal her marriage truth in front of the Bhosale family to get her scholarship back.

However, Ishaan will be freaking out thinking that Savi will put his family into trouble as she plans to reveal her marriage. Savi and Ishaan will once again go against each other and will have a major showdown. Will Ishaan be able to stop Savi from revealing the truth about her marriage? Will Savi get back her scholarship?