Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: In the current track, Virat (Neil Bhatt) shares his feelings with his kaku, aka Bhavani (Kishori Shahne), saying that he loves Sai (Ayesha Singh) a lot and cannot live without her. He says that the past few days he dreamt that someone snatched his kids away from him, but now it is clear that it is Sai, and he wants that Sai, Savi and Vinu, and he live like a happy family. On the other side, Ashwini (Bharati Patil) makes Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) understand that Virat cannot leave her. The Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) family thinks that Sai is the girl he likes. But he clearly said that he has no interest in anyone as he loves only one woman in the world. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Harshad Arora OPENS UP on struggle phase; reveals why he took time to make a comeback

Now, we can finally see Virat telling Pakhi that he wants a divorce with her because he still loves Sai and he cannot live without her. What will Pakhi do now? Is she going to accept her fate or will she play another game? Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take another major twist when Virat proposes to Sai for marriage, but Sai clearly says no because she cannot do this to any woman as she knows that Pakhi loves Virat. Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Harshad Arora OPENS UP on struggle phase; reveals why he took time to make a comeback Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Virat asks for divorce from Pakhi; gets the shock of his life – Is Satya the reason?

It might be possible that Pakhi is ready to give him a divorce, but she is not going to give Vinu to Sai, as Pakhi loves Vinu more than Virat. Let us wait and see what happens in the next episodes. Viewers do not want to see Virat and Sai; they want to see a new love story. Will Vinu accept Sai as his mother, as this was the only aim of Sai? All this and more will unfold in the coming days. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for latest updates on your favourite TV shows. Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Virat asks for divorce from Pakhi; gets the shock of his life – Is Satya the reason? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Sai and Dr Satya to walk out of court hand-in-hand; viewers impatient for new love story