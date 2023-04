Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert: Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will try her best to give her marriage another chance. But Virat (Neil Bhatt) wants to spend his life with Sai (Ayesha Singh) and his kids. He tried so many times to tell Pakhi the truth about their divorce, but he got stuck between the emotions. On the other side, Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) remembers his past, and we can see that his love commits suicide, as her parents were not ready to let her marry him because they knew that Satya was a terrible person. Virat is all set to go propose to Sai, but on the other side, Sai flirts with Satya, and the viewers are really enjoying their sweet nok-jhok. Then Virat takes Sai for a long drive to tell her that he loves her. Suddenly, Kadam tells Virat that the Naxalites have attacked, so they have to go. Virat asks Sai to leave the place immediately. All the preparation that he made to confess his feelings to Sai have now been wasted. Also Read - Paras Chhabra confirms split with Mahira Sharma; terms it as 'PR-driven activity' and 'Bachkani harkat'

In the next episode, we can see Virat and his team going to the next fight, where we can see a gun is pointed at Virat and someone is attacking him. Will Virat lose his life? Or will this lead to a serious mishap? Expect from major twists and turns in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where Virat is once again in danger. He wished to spend his life with Sai. But will Sai accept his proposal or not? Or this new threat to his life bring Sai's hidden feelings for him to the fore?